JSE tracks weaker global markets, as focus shifts to weekend risks

The JSE opened lower on Friday, after the Reserve Bank’s surprise decision not to cut interest rates on Thursday‚ and with global markets watching the North Korean peninsula and European politics.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said overall yield expectations, particularly as relates to the anticipated pace of interest rate increases, were the dominant story, against a backdrop of slightly heightened geopolitical tension.

Media speculation is mounting over the content of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech in Florence on Saturday, which will outline the basis for negotiations at the fourth round of EU-UK negotiations in Brussels next week, said Barclays Research analysts.

German elections on Sunday are unlikely to significantly move the market, the analysts said.

Tension on the Korean peninsula weighed on Asian stocks.

North Korea’s foreign minister said on Friday the country could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump’s speech before the United Nations.

Trump said the US would "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies, a comment Pyongyang called "deranged".

At 9.30am the JSE all share index was off 0.54% at 55,563.9 points and the top 40 was down 0.55%.

Resources were down 1.46%, financials 0.29%, food and drug retailers 0.62% and industrials 0.32%.

Gold miners were 1.51% stronger.

Gold and platinum had both gained 0.5%, with gold at $1,297.65 an ounce and platinum at $943.01.

Diversified miner BHP dropped 2.43% to R235.46, Anglo American was down 2.06% at R234.07 and Glencore lost 2.07% to R61.01.

Industrial group Bidvest was off 2.21% at R163.98 and Imperial Holdings fell 2.02% tor R192.

AngloGold Ashanti added 2.3% to R124.17, Sibanye rose 1.84% to R15.50 and Harmony was up 1.72% at R24.25.

Rand hedges British American Tobacco had gained 0.45% to R822.57 and Richemont 0.23% to R119.11, despite the rand firming to about R13.20 from R13.28 on Thursday. Naspers had lost 0.54% to R2,969.37.

European markets were mixed, with the CAC 40 adding 0.18%, while the FTSE 100 was off 0.17% and the DAX 30 down 0.11%.