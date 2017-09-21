JSE battles to make headway after fumbled start

The JSE battled to make much headway by lunchtime on Thursday, following a delayed start to trade due to a technical glitch. The all share was flat at 55,888.80 points by midday, with trade having started almost two hours later than usual.

Gold stocks were particularly weak in line with the gold price, which slipped below the $1,300 an ounce mark for the first time in three weeks, after the US Federal Reserve gave indications that it could increase interest rates by the end of the year.

Platinum stocks were also lower, reflecting a relatively big drop in the price of platinum late on Wednesday, when the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies.

The platinum price was little changed on the day, at $939.82 an ounce, but was still hovering around its weakest point since early August.

Some gains were seen in the resource sector, as Anglo American reported that Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal would increase his already large shareholding in the diversified miner. Anglo’s shares were up 3.76% to R240.72.

Banks, insurance stocks, as well as retailers displayed a mixed performance as attention turned to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is expected to cut the repurchase rate by 25 basis points, later this afternoon.

"For all practical purposes, the near-term technical position of the JSE almost exhibits a degree of neutrality as bullish and bearish forces are in balance for the present," Momentum SP Reid analysts said in a note.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 3.11% to R124.22 and Gold Fields 3.83% to R57.30.

Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 2.23% to R22, while Massmart shed 1.97% to R113.71.

Construction group Aveng shed 3.43% to R3.38, while PPC rose 2.89% to R6.40.