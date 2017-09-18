JSE tracks firmer global bourses, with banks standing out

The JSE started the week tracking positive global markets, with banking shares faring best on the local exchange. All eyes now fall on the Reserve Bank, which is due to pronounce on local interest rates on Thursday.

FirstRand and Standard Bank led the charge in the banking sector, following their release recently of relatively upbeat interim results, while strong annual results from Discovery on Monday buoyed the financial index.

Industrials were supported by Naspers, while gold stocks lost out on a lower metal price, despite a weaker dollar, while diversified miners recovered on a weaker rand. Brent crude softened 0.90% to $54.98 a barrel.

Based on the latest Reuters consensus poll, 18 of 26 local forecasters expect the Reserve Bank to cut rates on Thursday, while the others believe they will be kept on hold.

The Dow was 0.32% up at the JSE’s close, with the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged on Wednesday, and initiate an unwinding of its balance sheet. European markets were higher on the expectation the European Central Bank (ECB) will soon start a rate normalisation programme of its own.

The FTSE gained 0.37%, after losing out last week on the stronger pound, while the DAX 30 rose 0.36%.

The conundrum of persistent strength in real activity, but weak inflation, continued in the US, Japan and the euro area, Barclays Research analysts said.

"Despite weak inflation, the ECB will likely announce a reduction in the flow of asset purchases in October and raise the deposit rate in 2018, while the Bank of England paved the way for a rate hike in November," Barclays said.

The strength in local banks was somewhat surprising on a weaker rand and ahead of a possible further downgrade later in the year on the deteriorating fiscal situation. Banks usually experience an initial loss in annuity income following a rate cut, but could benefit over the longer term as lending increases.

"The capital positions of banks have strengthened over the year and dividends can be sustained in a low-growth environment, which provided an attraction," said Old Mutual Equities banking analyst Neelash Hansjee.

But banks still faced significant risks. "Lower growth and lower interest rates are likely to slow revenue as margins contract and credit quality may deteriorate from here, placing pressure on earnings," he said.

The all share closed 0.73% higher at 56,050.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.94%. Banks rose 2.67%, financials 1.35%, industrials 0.61% and resources 0.53%. Gold shed 3.08% and platinum 2.03%.

Global diversified miner BHP rose 0.73% to R239.99 and petrochemical group Sasol 0.70% to R396.33.

Kumba Iron ore ended the day 2.93% lower at R214.

Richemont added 1.71% to R121.54 but British American Tobacco shed 0.64% to R843.56.

Harmony Gold plummeted 5.35% to R26.03, AngloGold Ashanti 3.97% to R126.23 and Gold Fields 2.37% to R56.75.

Impala Platinum ended the day 3.01% lower at R33.20. It has lost more than 17% since the release of disappointing annual results last week.

FirstRand rose 3.18% to R54.56, Standard Bank 2.75% to R161.12 and Nedbank 2.4% to R205.50.

Discovery gained 2.82% to R146‚ after earlier reporting a 20% increase in diluted headline earnings a share, to 682.5c, for the year to end-June.

Sanlam added 2.15% to R68.52 and Old Mutual 2.05% to R35.34.

After plunging more than 5% soon after the opening, Pallinghurst closed 0.73% lower at R2.73, ahead of its results for the half year to end-June, which are due early next week.

Steinhoff was up 0.92% to R62.26. The company, which is set to list its African assets separately as Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) on Wednesday‚ released a Sens announcement about the latest twist in its dispute with a former joint venture partner‚ which has petitioned a Dutch court over allegations of accounting fraud.

Woolworths was up 0.54% to R60.08, but Shoprite lost 0.32% to R209.07.

Naspers rose 1.09% to R2,955.90.

Bidcorp added 0.92% to R307.90.