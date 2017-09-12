Stocks hit record highs as North Korea has a quiet weekend

London — World stocks climbed to record highs on Tuesday as easing tensions over North Korea and signs that Hurricane Irma was causing less damage than feared in the US boosted risk appetite.

The MSCI All Country World Index edged up 0.2%, building on Monday’s 0.9% gain which was its fourth-biggest so far this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped to a one-month peak as insurers made further headway and basic resources and financials joined in the rally.

MSCI World’s Insurer Index gained a further 0.3%, as insured property losses from Irma are expected to be smaller than initially forecast.

British consumer price inflation came in stronger than expected at 2.9%, offering more clues as to the Bank of England’s policy decision on Thursday. The central bank has been struggling to keep inflation at 2% since sterling tumbled in response to Britain voting to leave the EU in June 2016, putting pressure on consumer spending and living standards.

Another market focus on Tuesday will be the launch of Apple’s iPhone 8 as its sales will have repercussions beyond Apple for many suppliers, as well as its rivals.

Helping to drive the uptick in risk appetite was relief that North Korea did not test-fire missiles or conduct nuclear weapon tests over the weekend as some had feared.

The UN Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against Pyongyang on Monday over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

"The measures did not include an outright ban on oil supplies to the regime, so the threat of an immediate military confrontation appears to have eased for now," said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities. However, investors remain wary of possible retaliation by North Korea against the latest US sanctions following its nuclear test earlier this month.

Safe-haven assets, such as US Treasuries and gold, gave back most of their recent gains. The 10-year US Treasuries yield jumped to 2.1515% from 2.1250%. Sharp gains in US bond yields supported the battered dollar, which held steady against its currency basket. The euro edged higher against the dollar at $1.1971 in early trades.

Gold dropped to $1,326.31 an ounce, compared to Friday’s one-year peak of $1,357.4.

