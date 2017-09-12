Saudi market lags behind SA

Dubai — Oil has denied Saudi Arabia the opportunity to overtake SA as the biggest stock market in the Middle East and Africa, even as political turmoil and a faltering economy hold back share prices in Johannesburg.

The total market capitalisation of the South African bourse was $489bn on Friday, about $25bn more than that of Riyadh’s. The JSE’s main index has advanced 10% in 2017, about five times the gain in Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul all share index. The kingdom’s market reforms, designed to attract foreign investors, have been countered by the effects of a lower oil price, its main source of income.

"While SA’s politics is improving a bit and the economy is now out of recession, oil prices haven’t gone up," said Didier Rabattu, the head of equities at Lombard Odier Asset Management in Geneva, who manages a $920m emerging markets equities fund.

"And Saudi Arabia’s inclusion to MSCI emerging markets is still pretty remote."