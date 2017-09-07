SA joins junk-rated economies in flurry of bond sales

The lowest borrowing costs in four years are triggering a flurry of bond sales from junk-rated nations.

SA said on Wednesday that its planned to issue dollar bonds, while Turkey completed a $1.75bn tap. Ukraine is said to be planning a return to international capital markets for the first time since it restructured debt in 2015, and Tajikistan, which has never sold Eurobonds, is also lining up an offering.

Bahrain, the only Gulf Co-operation Council nation with three junk ratings, mandated banks for a sukuk issuance.

The sales will follow the busiest mid-year on record for emerging-market bond offerings, with governments and companies raising more than $120bn between June and August. But those deals haven’t satiated investor demand for higher yields, as low interest rates across the developed world encourage traders to take on more risk.

The average yield on emerging-market debt has dropped to 4.42% in September, the lowest level since May 2013, according to the Bloomberg Barclays emerging markets hard currency aggregate index. Funds that track developing-nation bonds have received more than $50bn in cumulative flows in 2017, double the amount for the whole of 2016, according to EPFR Global Data.

SA hired Barclays Africa, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nedbank to sell $2bn in notes, according to two people familiar with the matter. They will be the first since SA’s credit rating was downgraded to BB+ by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in April, the highest noninvestment grade.

The government last tapped the Eurobond market in September, when it raised $3bn. Yields on SA’s dollar bonds due in October 2028 have fallen about 50 basis points this year to 4.65%.

"It’s the perfect timing for SA," said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Credit Agricole in Paris. "Flows into emerging markets are strong, spreads are tight and the carry trade is working very well. So there will be demand for the issue."

Ukraine

Ukraine plans to return to the Eurobond market after a $15bn restructuring in 2015, according to three people familiar with the situation. BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were arranging the deal, they said.

Ukraine had relied heavily on foreign funding until a revolution and military conflict in 2014 curbed its access to markets and drained reserves, forcing it to ask creditors for debt relief. Bondholders, including Franklin Templeton, accepted a 20% write-down and a four-year freeze on repayments in 2015.

The nation is rated Caa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, eight levels into junk territory.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan is wrapping up investor meetings in the US as it plans a debut eurobond of as much as $1bn. The central Asian country is rated B-by S&P, six levels below investment grade, and relies on remittances from workers in Russia as well as Chinese investment. The government may target a yield of 7.5% to 8% for a 10-year amortising bond, according to Raiffeisen Bank International, which is a joint lead manager on the deal.

Investors at a presentation by Tajik officials in London discussed the economic effect of a planned hydro power plant, which the bond will help pay for. "We all needed education about the country — no one knows it well," said Richard Segal, a London-based credit analyst at Manulife Asset Management. "The first slide was a map."

Turkey

Turkey turned to international investors for the sixth time in 2017, on Wednesday, increasing the size of its existing dollar-denominated bonds due in May 2047, by $1.75bn. With the tap, Ankara has raised a record $9.1bn in the eurobond market this year as it ramps up domestic and external borrowing to plug a widening deficit. It initially planned to issue $6bn in foreign debt during 2017.

The tap was priced at 5.7%. The bond, originally sold in May with a yield of 5.875%, has since rallied, driving the yield down to 5.65%. The nation is rated Ba1 by Moody’s, the highest junk grade.

Bahrain

The smallest economy in the six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council plans the sale of dollar-denominated debt that complies with Shariah principles. Bahrain mandated JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Gulf International Bank and National Bank of Bahrain for the benchmark-sized, three-part offering, with maturities ranging from seven to 30 years.

The country’s credit rating in July was cut to junk by Moody’s, which said it expected the government’s debt burden and affordability to "deteriorate significantly" over the next two to three years. The country is also rated junk by S&P and Fitch.

