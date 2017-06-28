MARKET WRAP: Banks lift JSE all share to a firmer close

The JSE all share closed higher on Wednesday on banks and financials as general retailers retreated in risk-off trade with a number of the big players hard hit.

Massmart closed 4.06% lower at R102.64, Truworths 2.68% at R69.40, and Mr Price 1.62% at R152.33.

In contrast, food and drug retailers closed firmer on the day, with Pick n Pay gaining 0.52% to R57.50.

A shift between the two asset classes has become noticeable with general retailers losing 10% so far this year, but food and drug retailers rising 10%.

The all share closed 0.32% up at 51,596.80 points with resources gaining 0.96%. Banks were up 0.90% and financials added 0.83%.

Gold shares led the declines among the miners following re-affirmation by US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen, in a speech on Tuesday, of the Fed’s hawkish stance, but that the hiking process is set to be gradual.

The gold index closed 3.24% lower and platinum lost 1.37%.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 4.29% to R132.23 after saying it might retrench 8,500 workers.

BHP was the star performer among the global miners, gaining 1.99% to R197.65. Anglo American rose 1.58% to R170.55.

Naspers was under pressure after management quelled speculation it was considering unbundling its Chinese Tencent investment. Having given back all of Friday’s gains, when it reported annual results, Naspers was down 1.07% to R2,580.

Standard Bank rose 1.67% to R144.50 and Nedbank 1.16% to R210.50, but Barclays Africa lost 0.34% to R145.59.

The rand was firmer in early evening trade, trading at R12.9588 to the dollar from R13.0151.

The rand was supported by higher commodity prices and Yellen’s comment that "asset prices may be too high".

The rand’s losses to the pound were more pronounced as the pound gained on the dollar in intra-day trade ahead of expected interest rate hikes by the Bank of England later in the year.

Bonds were weaker despite the marginally firmer rand. The R186 was bid at 8.665% from 8.58%.

Recent comments from US and European Central Bank officials have added to market volatility.

Futures tracked the firmer JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index up 0.52% at 45,859 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,121 from Tuesday’s 45,622.

With Reitumetse Pitso