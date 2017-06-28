JSE slightly firmer on miners as global markets retreat

The JSE opened marginally stronger on Wednesday on firmer miners, supported by a weaker rand, despite global markets losing ground on a hawkish message from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen.

The softer rand put early pressure on banks and retailers as the rand traded at R13.04 to the dollar soon after the JSE’s opening.

Yellen reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to further interest-rate increases but said rates could remain low for some time.

"We think it would be appropriate for the attainment of our goals to raise interest rates very gradually to levels that are likely to remain quite low, although there is uncertainty about this," she said.

The market viewed the statement as hawkish, with the dollar weakening through $1.13 to the euro. In early morning trade the dollar retreated even further, weakening to $1.1372 and could be heading to $1.15, analysts say.

The Dow Jones closed 0.46% weaker at 21,310.66 points on Tuesday. Sentiment was negative following the $2.7bn fine levelled against Google for violating EU anti-trust rules, and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) downgrade of expected US GDP growth.

"European markets ended lower as investors digested the comments from European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi that current accommodative measures may be tweaked dependent on inflationary pressures in the eurozone," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Asian markets were weaker, following the lower Dow close. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.47% and the Hang Seng 0.56%.

The platinum price was 0.05% lower at $918.11/oz while gold edged up 0.30% to $1,250.62.

At 9.36am the all share was up 0.17% at 51,519.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.21%. Resources gained 0.65%, platinums 0.63% and food and drug retailers 0.42%. Banks dropped 0.27% and general retailers 0.18%.

Among the big global miners, BHP gained 0.80% to R195.34.

Sasol was up 0.49% to R367.90 on a firmer Brent price, which gained 0.55% to $46.42 a barrel.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 3.22% to R163.41 but ArcelorMittal softened 0.77% to R5.16.

Lonmin rebounded 4.67% to R10.99.

Barclays Africa dropped 0.58% to R145.24.

In financials, Anchor Group dropped 1.65% to R5.35. The niche asset manager is down 46% so far this year.

Telkom continued its slide, dropping 4.98% to R60.69. It is down 17.7% so far in 2017.

Naspers shed 0.61% to R2,592.01. Its Chinese Tencent investment lost 1.7% in Hong Kong trade on Wednesday.