Bonds firm on stronger rand as market inflows continue

South African bonds were firmer on Friday at midday on the stronger rand, as foreign inflows into the market continued at a brisk pace.

Foreign investors purchased R87m worth of South Africa government bonds on Thursday, thereby supporting the rand.

"Both foreign and local interest was upbeat," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 11.35am the R186 was bid at 8.52% from 8.565% and the R207 was at 7.425% from 7.47%.

The rand was at R12.9266/$ from R12.9719/$.

"In a global fixed-income context, emerging-market debt offers an attractive credit yield enhancement and a measure of diversification against rising interest rates in developed markets," said Futuregrowth interest-rate market analyst Rhandzo Mukansi said.

However, China’s deteriorating growth trajectory could be a major source of systemic emerging-market risk, Mukansi said.

UK bonds were weaker as the pressure for interest-rate increases in the UK rose amid an increased inflationary environment.

The 10-year gilt was at 1.0305% from 1.0141%.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1608% from 2.1487%.

Blackrock analysts expect US bond yields to rise modestly over time despite trading in the opposite direction after the US Federal Reserve lifted rates earlier in June.

Local bonds have been performing well amid negative local sentiment following March’s Cabinet reshuffle and the subsequent downgrades, which has resulted in the JSE’s all share index trading weaker.

The price action in the bond market has been relatively contained compared with the rand, which dropped up to 2% against the dollar after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendation that the Reserve Bank’s mandate be adjusted.