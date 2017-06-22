MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker in cautious trade

In a disappointing trading day for investors on Thursday, the JSE all share failed to capitalise on Wednesday’s upbeat close as market sentiment remained cautious.

The Constitutional Court’s rebuke of speaker Baleka Mbete, who said she does not have the authority to allow a secret no-confidence vote in Parliament, failed to lift sentiment on a slightly weaker rand.

Analysts said the past three years of almost no growth on the all share had shifted decisively to a bearish mood in the prevailing recessionary conditions.

"Investor confidence needs to return to the market with comments about tinkering with the Reserve Bank’s independence not helpful at all," said BP Bernstein Stockbrokers portfolio manager Vasili Girasis.

The all share closed 0.64% lower at 51,072.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.59%. Food and drug retailers dropped 1.58, general retailers 0.94%, financials 0.75%, industrials 0.65%, resources 0.51%, property 0.47%, and banks 0.32%. The gold index rose 2.75% and platinums 1.39%.

Glencore lost 1.37% to R46.20, BHP 0.99% to R188.20 and Anglo American 0.46% to R161.46.

ArcelorMittal tumbled 5.79% to R4.88.

British American Tobacco shed 1.30% to R906.03.

Remgro lost 1.04% to R202.87 and PSG 1.32% to R232.29.

Brait closed 2.72% lower at R59.80.

AngloGold Ashanti rebounded 4.45% to R138.50 and Anglo American Platinum was up 2.71% to R291.

Nedbank retreated 1.83% to R205 and Investec plc 1.71% to R94.43, but Standard Bank added 0.27% to R138.49.

The rand was at R12.9758 to the dollar from R13.0828 in early evening trade. The rand found some support from the Constitutional Court ruling. Higher commodity prices and positive sentiment in the bond market provided further impetus.

The euro was at $1.1151 from $1.1168.

Local bonds were steady with the R186 bid at 8.59% from 8.57%.

US bonds were a little firmer, with the 10-year at 2.1601% from 2.1627%.

Futures tracked the weaker JSE, with the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index 0.44% lower at 45,326 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,416 from Wednesday’s 27,749.

With Karl Gernetzky