JSE pares losses as miners recover some lost ground

The JSE stabilised at lunchtime on Wednesday after dropping fairly sharply at the opening, leaving the all share well below the 51,000-point mark before recovering.

Shortly after midday the benchmark measure was off just 0.19% at 51,065.80 points, amid pockets of strength in the resources and financial sectors, which kept losses in the overall market in check.

Gold stocks rose 2.15%, suggesting a technical rebound following a sharp drop last week during which the controversial revised Mining Charter was gazetted.

Financial stocks were mixed, with banks coming under mild pressure. Retailers were generally lower, but off their worst levels in line with a recovery in the rand. The local currency was last at about R13.02 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.08.

BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said the "bears were very much in control thus far", though he added that the local share market looked oversold.

"We are looking oversold and should expect some kind of bounce, but the bias is still to sell into the rallies," he said.

The all share has dropped 4% so far in June, underperforming world markets, some of which are at record highs.

Analysts pointed to negative local political and economic news as having dented investor mood.

Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys said the drop in share prices created opportunities to make money, "although for now the market feels very thinly traded and unsure of which animal to back [bulls or bears]. So I am staying out of the way for now."

Europe’s leading markets were lower at midday, with the CAC 40 having lost 1%, while Asian markets ended mostly weaker.

On the JSE, Kumba Iron Ore was up 3.34% to 146.52, with Assore gaining 2.26% to R176.65.

Gold Fields gained 2.32% to R44.96 and Sibanye Gold 2.24% to R15.95.

Vodacom shed 2.58% to R160.86 but MTN recovered 1.79% to R112.73.

Mediclinic was off 1.71% to R127.69.

Trading ex-dividend Mr Price dropped 3.37% to R152.29.

Coronation Fund Managers lost 2.25% to R64.65 and private equity group Brait 3.74% to R61.51.