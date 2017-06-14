MARKET WRAP: Upbeat retailers fail to lift JSE

A strong performance from retailers on Wednesday was not enough for the JSE to close in positive territory as resources and industrials dragged the all share down.

The rand gained more than 1% after retail sales data for April surprised on the upside. Annual retail sales growth accelerated to 1.5% in April, higher than the market’s forecast of 0.6%, from 0.9% in March.

This caused a rebound in retailer shares with the food and drug retailer index gaining 1.47% and general retailers 0.90%.

Among the star performers were TFG adding 2.32% to R144.23, Mr Price 0.84% to R163, and Shoprite 3.12% to R204.17.

The all share ended the day 0.26% lower at 51,489.20 points. Resources shed 1.33% and industrials 0.18%. Banks and financials were marginally higher.

Lower oil prices pulled other commodities down. Anglo American ended the day down 2.85% at R171.17 and BHP lost 2.15% to R191.04. Brent was 3% lower at $46.82 a barrel, its lowest level since November last year.

Gold Fields was up 1.58% to R46.93 and Impala Platinum 1.38% to R37.39.

Barclays Africa rose 0.66% to R148.65 and Old Mutual 2.31% to R33.25.

Brait rebounded 2.38% to R64 after falling more than 4% on Tuesday on disappointing annual results.

Massmart gained 2.41% to R110.70 and Shoprite 3.12% to R204.17.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen rose 0.55% to R276.50.

The rand was at R12.6073 to the dollar in early evening trade after firming to an intra-day best level of R12.5867, from Tuesday’s R12.7572.

The firmer rand was due to a weaker dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s statement tonight. It is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points, while its commentary it is set to adopt a more dovish stance.

Bonds strengthened in line with the rand, with the R186 last bid at 8.39% from 8.42%.

US treasuries were sharply firmer as the market anticipated lower inflationary pressures for the rest of the year. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 2.1093% from 2.2120%.

The UK 10-year gilt dropped 9.7% to a yield of 0.9319% from 1.0324%.

Futures were weaker on the lower JSE close. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.48% lower at 45‚060 points. The number of contracts traded was 107,708 from Tuesday’s 133‚359.

With Karl Gernetzky