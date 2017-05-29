Markets

Futures remain flat as Dow is closed on US public holiday

29 May 2017 - 19:14 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Futures were flat on Monday as a closed Dow failed to provide direction to the market.

The exchange was closed on US Memorial day, and the UK’s FTSE was also not trading on the day due to a UK banking holiday.

The all share closed 0.10% lower at 53,944.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 index was unchanged at 47,533.50 points. The gold index shed 1.37% and banks were 0.82% lower. Financials shed 0.62% and property ended the day 0.75% lower. Resources climbed 0.70% and food and drug retailers added 0.58%.

The rand was at R12.9629/$ from R12.6635/$.

The euro was at $1.1180 from $1.1172.

At 5.50pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.08% lower at 47,769 points. The number of contracts traded was 8,468 from Friday’s 17,723.

