Rand breaks through critical R13/$ level

The rand started the week on a positive note, firming more than 20c against the US dollar, approaching the stronger levels seen before SA’s sovereign credit-ratings downgrades at the beginning of April.

The rand gained 0.82% to R12.8771 to the dollar on Monday from a previous R13.1286 — its best level so far this month. It traded at R12.30/$ before the double downgrades from S&P Global and Fitch, turning at just less than R14/$.

The main catalyst for the rand on Monday was the weaker dollar, with the euro gaining after the victory of pro-EU French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first-round election at the weekend. This raised the possibility of Macron beating right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round on May 7.

It was really just a weaker dollar in general driving the rand, said Standard Bank analyst Warrick Butler. “But we also saw a sense of nervousness dissipating due to more market-friendly noises from our new finance minister and the continued positive inflation outlook, which is putting pressure on the Reserve Bank to cut rates.”

The rand would in all likelihood strengthen further to move back in line with its emerging-currency peers. “This implies a level of R12.60/$,” said Investec Wealth and Investment strategist Brian Kantor.

The market has taken an optimistic view that Macron will beat Le Pen, which could weaken the dollar further and support the rand. “But it was not a done deal yet,” said Franklin Templeton analyst David Zahn.

“There is a chance that left-wing [Jean-Luc] Melenchon’s erstwhile supporters could side with Le Pen or they may drop out of the process and not vote in the second round, meaning a lower turnout,” he said.

However, the latest opinion polls indicate Le Pen could get less than 40% of the votes and Macron more than 60%.

The dollar lost ground to $1.0935 to the euro, its worst level in five months, before recovering to $1.0869.

Further rand strength depends on dollar weakness, which could extend further despite President Donald Trump’s promise of tax reform, reaffirmed last week. However, it was unlikely to happen soon.

“Our analysis suggests that the market is pricing in the death of tax reform and not merely a delay,” analysts at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said.

Bullish sentiment towards emerging markets and higher commodity prices were likely to support the rand, as the markets looked beyond a possible further downgrade from Moody’s, as well as political developments involving President Jacob Zuma.

Butler suggested R12.93/$ was now an important resistance level. However, the rand could not hold on to the firmer levels, indicating a consolidation period ahead at about R13/$.

“The rand benefited from a battered dollar that has now hit a five-month low as local politics again fell out of the global eye,” said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.