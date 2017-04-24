Markets

French election and Trump’s tax plans could end JSE’s losing streak

24 April 2017 - 07:40 AM Robert Laing
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

Relief that a pro-EU party made it into the second round of France’s general election sent Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indices up about 1% on Monday morning.

France’s two-round voting system means Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! party will face Marine le Pen’s National Front on May 7.

Macron’s first place in Sunday’s election quelled the fear that French voters would face a choice between Le Pen’s National Front and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, which are both campaigning for a "Frexit" from the EU.

Good news from France along with the promised unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s tax plans on Wednesday may help the JSE end its five trading day losing streak on Monday.

The rand managed to strengthen to under R13/$ in Asian trading at about midnight Johannesburg time, and was only slightly over R13/$ at 7am on Monday morning.

Although the euro strengthened 0.43% against the dollar, the rand managed to hold steady at R14.14/€.

But easing political tension in France was bad news for gold, which fell 0.7% to $1,276/oz.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE closes lower in thin trade as market adopts ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains of almost 2% in the week ...
Markets
3.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets
4.
Gold loses its glitter ahead of French vote and ...
Markets
5.
Oil on track for biggest weekly decline in a month
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.