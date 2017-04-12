Rand strengthens as another anti-Zuma march gains momentum

The rand was also supported by a slightly weaker dollar.

At 11.40pm the rand was at R13.71 to the dollar from a previous close of R13.8286. It hit R13.6991 in early morning trade.

The rand was at R14.5483 against the euro from R14.6664 and at R17.1397 against the pound from R17.271.

The euro was at $1.061 from $1.0606.

Some analysts were pessimistic about the future prospects of the local currency after being sold off heavily following President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, in which Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was replaced by Malusi Gigaba.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the rand looked "frail". They said: "A general dollar sell-off has given the rand a temporary reprieve."

On the positive side, the local currency has not weakened past the R14/$ level.

"The rand encountered dollar sellers at R13.95 as the prevailing global uncertainty had the dollar on the back foot," Nedbank said.

The rand has gained 0.48% on the dollar so far this week, after losing 2.55% last week.

It has experienced a weekly decline of 0.43% so far against the pound, following last week’s 1.07% drop.