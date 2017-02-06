Rand gets stuck at R13.20/$ again as dollar firms marginally

The rand was weaker at midday on Monday as its struggled to breach the R13.20/$ level,

The rand has made four attempts since August last year to break through the level, but has failed each time. The rand hit a best level of R13.23/$ in intraday trade, before giving up some of the earlier gains.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.2836 to the dollar from R13.2568. It was at R14.2726 against the euro from R14.3153. It was at R16.5680 against the British pound from R16.5661.

The euro was at $1.0745 from $1.0791.

"A break through R13.20/$ is going to be tough, given that there is little in the way of a potential catalyst in a bare data and events week," said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns.

Based on the good performance in the second half of last week, the rand had seemingly unwound the underperformance that resulted from concern about a Cabinet reshuffle, he said. The absence of further gossip had allowed the wound to heal amid the rumours that the reshuffle would happen only after the state of the nation address, Cairns said.

US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday showed that US wages were subdued, which could reduce the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates this year. The central bank is expected to implement the first rate increase of the year in June. This market view has put pressure on the dollar, setting the scene for some rand strength.

Short-term technical evidence indicated a strong likelihood of marginal dollar strength to about $1.0640 against the euro, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said. "Should the rand break through R13.20/$, there is a strong likelihood of an improvement towards R13.04/$."