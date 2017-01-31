Oil weaker as US drilling offsets Opec cut

London — Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as rising US drilling activity undermined efforts by oil cartel Opec and other producers to cut output in a move to prop up the market.

Brent crude oil was down 20c a barrel at $55.03 by 9am GMT. US light crude was down 30c a barrel at $52.33. Both benchmarks have traded within fairly narrow ranges over the past two months, since Opec agreed to cut output by almost 1.8-barrels a day in an attempt to clear a global glut.

After an initial price rise on the hope that markets would rebalance quickly, Brent and US crude futures have both been held back by evidence of higher US oil drilling and forecasts of a rebound in shale production.

Support from Opec cuts and pressure from shale are still dominating the global oil market, keeping Brent close to $55 a barrel and US crude not far from $52.50.

"Opec adherence to production targets has been strong," said US investment bank Jefferies, but added that US drilling "activity levels are already picking up".

As a result, Jefferies said, it was "not inclined to change our Brent price forecast — $57.75 a barrel in 2017, $71.75 a barrel in 2018".

Following months of increased drilling, US oil production has risen by 6.3% since July last year to almost 9-million barrels a day, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Goldman Sachs estimates that year-on-year US oil "production will rise by 290,000 barrels a day in 2017" if a backlog on rigs that are still to become operational is accounted for.

The differing outlook between global oil markets and the US market has focused attention on the spread between Brent and US crude oil futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Brent’s premium over US crude for March is now about $2.70 a barrel, reflecting a tighter market as Opec’s cuts bite and a more oversupplied US as drilling increases.

The spread was closer to $1 a barrel in November, before Opec agreed to cut production.

"Brent is supported by Opec cuts, [but] WTI falls due to rising US output," Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

