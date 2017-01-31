JSE opens flat as Dow slips below 20,000 and Trump’s measures unnerve markets

The JSE opened flat on Tuesday after the Dow slipped below 20,000 points again on the concern about President Donald Trump’s controversial policy decisions in his first week of office.

The market was supported by stronger gold and platinum stocks, with banks and general retailers recovering after two days of sell-offs.

The gold price was 0.44% higher at $1,200.32/oz and platinum rose 0.29% to $992.61/oz.

President Donald Trump’s decision to shut US borders to refugees and others from seven largely Muslim countries caused widespread confusion and chaos at global airports.

"The weakness in US markets was partially due to profit-taking after highs recorded last week and partially due to Donald Trump’s travel ban," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

On Tuesday the Trump administration was again mired in controversy after Trump decided to fire acting attorney-general Sally Yates after she refused to endorse his executive order closing the nation’s borders to refugees.

Analysts expect greater volatility in global markets going forward. "The benchmark Vix volatility index exhibited a fairly sharp reversal on Monday and markets were expected to remain alert to developments in this regard," Momentum SP Reid analysts said. US equities recorded their poorest performance of 2017 as Trump’s measures made investors nervous, Momentum said.

The Dow closed 0.61% lower at 19,971.13 points. The Nikkei 225 was 1.69% lower and Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year.

At 9.36am the all share was 0.09% lower at 52,612.90 points and the benchmark top 40 lost 0.18%. Resources dropped 0.75% and property 0.04%. Platinums were up 1.47%, the gold index 0.72%, general retailers 0.59% and banks 0.34%.

Among the global miners, Anglo American lost 1.31% to R226.10 and BHP Billiton lost 1.58% to R239.50.

British American Tobacco softened 0.65% to R824.16.

Among gold stocks, Gold Fields lifted 1.29% to R46.99.

Impala Platinum rose 2.34% to R53.29.

Among banks Barclays Africa added 0.96% to R158.

Liberty was 0.67% firmer at R111.19 and Sanlam lifted 0.83% to R65.39.

Among retailers Clicks rose 1.15% to R120.99.

Cement producer PPC rose 1.35% to R6.77.

Naspers softened 0.40% to R2,148.