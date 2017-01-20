Rand slightly firmer against the dollar in cautious trade

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Friday morning ahead as president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as investors treaded carefully in anticipation of what he would say in his inauguration speech.

At 9.09am, the rand was at R13.5182 to the dollar from Thursday’s close at R13.5561. It was at R14.4456 to the euro from R14.4582, and at R16.7088 to the pound from R16.7332.

The euro was at $1.6860 from $1.0663.

The greenback gained slightly against yen in mid-morning Asian trade following comments from Trump’s treasury secretary pick Steven Mnuchin that the US preferred a strong dollar, Dow Jones Newswires reported. The comment contradicted a statement Trump made to The Wall Street Journal that he would prefer a weaker dollar.

The dollar did not hold onto the gains it made in early trade.

"The dollar’s upside was also limited because there was nothing new from [Federal Reserve] chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech at midday. Yellen said she considered it prudent to raise rates ‘gradually over time’ a reiteration of what she said the day before," the news wires reported.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley’s chief forex strategist, Daisaku Ueno, told the news wires that investors seemed to have felt a sense of accomplishment as the dollar successfully broke above its key resistance of ¥115 again in Asia but they remained reluctant to test further upside ahead of Trump’s speech.

At 9.09am the dollar was at ¥114.6365 from ¥114.8550 at the previous close.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that most analysts did not expect specific policy details from the inauguration speech. The specifics would have to wait until February’s budget proposals.

Rand Merchant Banks chief currency strategist John Cairns said the dollar-rand exchange remained a function of the euro’s performance against the dollar. He said the market would keep a keen eye on how much emphasis Trump put on protectionism.

Monday will be the big day as Trump has said he will get to work. Cairns said Trump had promised to sign a string of orders, although which ones he plans to sign have been kept secret by his team.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi pledged to continue the bank’s huge bond-purchase programme until the end of the year. The euro was slightly weaker this morning.