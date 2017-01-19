MARKET WRAP: Investors remain cautious ahead of Trump inauguration

Markets remained in limbo again on Thursday as investors await Donald Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday, with the JSE finishing fractionally lower while the rand traded in a fairly tight range.

The European Central Bank confirmed its December announcement on Thursday to continue to buy €80bn worth of assets a month until March 2017 and €60bn between April and December, causing the euro, at first, to record gains on the dollar, before weakening in later trade.

Hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen in a speech in San Francisco on Wednesday failed to support the dollar as much as the market expected. In it she confirmed there would be "a few" interest-rate increases a year until 2019. That would bring the Federal Funds rate to about 3% from 0.75% at present, with the market expecting at least three rises this year.

The JSE all share closed 0.06% lower at 52,900.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.02%. The gold index shed 3.65% and platinums 1.12%. Banks dropped 1.27%, general retailers 0.71% and financials 0.57%. Industrials rose 0.18%.

The all share is now up 4.4% this year, after ending 2016 flat.

Sibanye Gold plummeted 6.21% to R27.05 and Harmony dropped 4.45% to R32.39.

Barclays Africa fared worst of the big four banks, losing 1.55% to R165, while Standard Bank shed 1.50% to R148.58.

Retailers remained under pressure with Woolworths losing 1.32% to R72.43 and TFG 0.67% to R163.90.

Arrowhead Properties gained 1.01% to R8.99 and Liberty Two Degrees 0.97% to R10.40, while Capital & Counties lost 1.09% to R46.09.

Astral Foods jumped 3.86% to R146.46 after Eskom agreed to postpone its power cuts to the Lekwa municipality until February 28.

The rand moved between slight gains and losses against most major currencies throughout the day and at 5.59pm was at R13.6046 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.6327.

The benchmark R186 bond was a little weaker at 8.72% from 8.68% previously. Rand Merchant Bank’s Michelle Wohlberg said the bond market would most likely continue to trade in "a very narrow range" ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Futures were flat with the near-dated Alsi futures index up just 0.01% to 46,530 points, with 27,057 contracts traded from 21,472 on Wednesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner