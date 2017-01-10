MARKET WRAP: A surge in metals prices boosts the JSE all share, while bonds hold firm

Mining companies were the flavour of the day on the JSE on Tuesday as the prices of metals, such as copper, zinc and palladium surged. This boosted the all share, further supported by a global commodities rally and a late recovery in industrial shares, despite some rand strength.

At the market’s close, spot gold was up 0.82% at $1,190 an ounce, with platinum rising 0.68% to $980 an ounce.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index was down 10.16% at the JSE’s close with European markets mixed. The FTSE 100 was up 0.39% at record levels on the weaker pound. The German Dax was flat (+0.07%).

Brent crude was 0.52% higher at $55.02 a barrel. It is down 3.5% for the year so far.

The all share closed 1.35% higher at 51,740.20 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.61%. Resources climbed 3.41% and platinums added 2.34%. The gold index firmed 1.82%. Industrials closed 1.11% up. General retailers were down 2.04%. The SA listed property index lost 0.27%, and banks lost 0.16%.

Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said it may be too early to say if the solid start to 2017 by miners would continue throughout the year. "A lot of the good news could already be priced in," he said. Heyneke said shares such as Anglo American and Kumba had a solid run last year, and that much would depend on commodity prices going forward. "Having said that, many mining companies have completed restructuring processes, and with dividends set to be paid out again the market may react more favourably," Heyneke said.

Banks still have attractive valuations, although they pulled back on Tuesday. Retailers are still under pressure, reflecting the debt plight of consumers. "We saw a sharp pullback in Woolies on the day," said Heyneke.

In the property sector some consolidation was likely, "but the sector still looks reasonably attractive, bar those companies with exposure to the UK Brexit market," Heyneke said.

Anglo American closed 7.2% up at R205.40 and BHP Billiton gained 4.16% to R231.59.

Barloworld dropped 2.13% to R114.90.

Richemont added 4.71% to R95.50 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the global luxury goods company to "overweight".

AngloGold Ashanti rose 2.31% to R159.75 and Harmony 1.57% to R33.06.

Anglo American Platinum gained 3.84% to R292.52. Northam Platinum rose 2.79% to R46.77.

Standard Bank softened 0.62% to R150.64. Barclays Africa lost 1.39% to R167.32.

Sanlam was up 1.61% at R65.70, with the former CEO Johan van Zyl taking over as chairman.

Woolworths shed 3.97% to R66.20. Lewis lost 4.08% to R37.36.

Reinet Investments added 1.10% to R26.57.

At 5.40pm the rand was at R13.6635 to the dollar from R13.6717, despite the dollar recovering from earlier losses on Tuesday, due to the view that the market had over-reacted to worries about US president-elect Donald Trump’s first news conference on Wednesday. The South African bond market was unchanged by late afternoon on Tuesday as the market awaited direction from Wednesday’s conference.

At 5.40pm, the yield on the benchmark R186 was unchanged at 8.78%.

South African futures were also firmer in line with the JSE.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 1.73% to 45,527 points, with 28,047 contracts traded from 17,535 on Monday.

With Reitumetse Pitso