Gauteng to replace outdated technology that is causing licensing chaos

As citizens took to social media to express their frustration and anger over the chaotic online vehicle licensing platform in Gauteng, public transport & road infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has moved to reassure them.

In an interview with Business Day on Tuesday, Mamabolo said he intended to upgrade outdated IT systems at the province’s 40 driving licence testing centres because the outdated infrastructure was behind the backlog that has left motorists disgruntled and threatens to throttle business in the economic hub...