National Ageing infrastructure among pressing challenges facing new Joburg mayor The city has been plagued by a billing crisis and beset with multiple challenges in delivering basic services to residents BL PREMIUM

Crumbling infrastructure including the ageing power grid and poor water and road networks are some of the challenges confronting new Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo who was elected, unopposed, into the hot seat last week.

Matongo, who replaced Geoff Makhubo who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on July 9, called on all represented political parties in the council to put their differences aside and deliver services to the city’s 5-million residents...