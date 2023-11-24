Takealot introduces electric JAC trucks to its fleet

The new JAC electric truck will form part of the Takealot fleet going forward. Picture: SUPPLIED
As more SA companies comply with global sustainable energy commitments, Takealot has embarked on a green journey by transitioning to battery-electric trucks.
This is to cut emissions and operating expenses, says the firm. At a recent event in Cape Town the company welcomed its inaugural fleet of four JAC N75 EV 4-tonne battery-electric trucks.
Six additional JAC N75 EV 4-tonne battery-electric trucks were put into service on November 10 at Takealot’s distribution centre in Kempton Park.
“After two years of trials and fine-tuning Takealot’s integration strategy, including modelling different JAC EV trucks, we have established the necessary infrastructure and robust back-end support to manage their new emission-free EV fleet,” says Reando Potgieter, COO of Aeversa.
In June 2021, the Chinese JAC Motors brand introduced its first battery-electric truck in SA. Aeversa, a JAC Motors EV dealer, and Avis which will oversee Takealot’s transport operations, acquired the first JAC N55 EV in SA, deploying it for testing in diverse transport fleets.
This initiative collected valuable data, which was instrumental in crafting efficient charging and EV fleet management ecosystems and in 2022, the company introduced its new JAC N75 EV 4-tonne truck.
It features a 130kW synchronous electric motor with 1,200Nm of torque. It is powered by a 106.95 kWh LFP battery pack that allows for a range of 200km per charge with regenerative braking to maximise range. At a DC fast charger the battery is fully recharged in about 80 minutes.
Safety features include ABS, emergency brake system, electronic stability control and hill start assist. It also features a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, and a pedestrian warning system for urban road safety.
“Takealot sets a progressive benchmark in South African logistics, underlining their pivotal role in embracing eco-friendly deliveries,” says Adrian van Tonder, GM of commercial fleet and coastal sales at Avis SA.
“Our battery-electric JAC truck range embodies our vision for a zero-emission future, emphasising efficient, cost-effective options for sustainable transport solutions in our pursuit of a greener tomorrow,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
TRUCKING
Takealot introduces electric JAC trucks to its fleet
The JAC Motors trucks will be used for last-mile deliveries
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.