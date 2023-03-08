These were SA’s best-selling cars in February

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to the team at Pure Storage
Toyota remained SA’s favourite motoring brand in February, racking up 11,560 sales of the overall 45,352 new vehicles sold.
This translates to a 25.4% market share, and the brand topped the charts in both the passenger and light commercial categories. The Toyota Corolla Cross was the country’s best-selling passenger car last month with 1,683 sales while the Hilux continued to dominate not only the bakkie market but was also the best-selling vehicle overall with 3,315 units.
Other Toyotas that performed well were the Hiace minibus, Corolla Cross, Starlet and Fortuner — the latter being the country’s best-selling large SUV.
South African new-vehicle sales saw a slight rise in February at 2.6% higher than the figure for the same month a year ago, according to figures released by Naamsa on March 1. Year-to-date sales are up 4.3% which is encouraging, and despite odds seemingly skewed against consumers.
Volkswagen was the second most popular brand in February with 5,288 sales, ahead of Suzuki (4,309), Nissan (3,712) and Hyundai (2,715). Ford was in sixth place, boosted by good sales of its new-generation Ranger bakkie which posted 1,806 units in February to rank as SA’s second best-selling vehicle overall.
Chinese brands continue their rise, with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the best performing model. It was the country’s tenth best-selling car in February and even overtook the perennially popular VW Polo.
Sales of the formerly popular Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza — which is the same car with different badges — dwindled last month with the vehicles about to be discontinued as their production has halted at the factory in India.
SA’s 25 BEST-SELLING NEW VEHICLES — FEBRUARY 2023
1. Toyota Hilux — 3,315
2. Ford Ranger — 1,806
3. Isuzu D-Max — 1,747
4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,683
5. VW Polo Vivo — 1,513
6. Suzuki Swift — 1,367
7. Toyota Hiace — 1,313
8. Toyota Starlet — 1,311
9. Nissan NP200 — 1,292
10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 962
11. VW T-Cross — 889
12. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 844
13. VW Polo — 815
14. Renault Triber — 815
15. Toyota Corolla Quest — 798
16. Hyundai Grand i10 — 760
17. Haval Jolion — 737
18. Renaul Kiger — 714
19. Suzuki Baleno - 656
20. Nissan Navara- 581
21. Nissan Magnite - 551
22. Nissan Almera — 542
23. Toyota Fortuner — 524
24. Suzuki S-Presso — 501
25. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 486
* List excludes BMW and Mercedes-Benz, who do not reveal their monthly model sales
These were SA’s best-selling cars in February
