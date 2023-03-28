Regulators to review their policies in a bid to prevent future collapses, though they reckon the overall financial system remains sound
A new Saga
Proton launches Saga entry-level sedan in SA
The practical and well-priced four-door is a rival to the Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Kia Pegas
Image: Supplied
Proton, the Malaysian brand that returned to SA with the X50 and X70 crossovers, has announced a new affordable sedan.
The Proton Saga, which is 4,335mm long, 1,690mm wide and 1,515mm high with a wheelbase of 2,465mm, is aimed squarely at the Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Kia Pegas.
Three models are available, all powered by a naturally aspirated 1.3l petrol engine driving the front wheels and producing 70kW and 120Nm. Transmissions are a five-speed manual for the base model or four-speed automatic, while the Premium range-topper only gets the auto. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.7l/100km from a 40l tank.
ABS brakes, dual front airbags and brake assist are standard safety features, while the Premium also gets traction control, hill-hold assist and hill-descent control. The top model also benefits from front and rear parking sensors, while the entry models get rear sensors only.
All use halogen headlights and the base Saga is perched on 14-inch wheels. The Premium gains 15-inch alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights.
Image: Supplied
Features on the inside include Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports and a four-speaker system, with the range-topper getting a seven-inch touchscreen system.
A steering wheel with multi-functionality is exclusive to the Premium, but electric windows, manual air conditioning and cloth upholstery are standard across the range.
All models are sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty. Service plans are optional.
Pricing:
Proton Saga 1.3l Standard manual — R199,900
Proton Saga 1.3l Standard auto — R219,900
Proton Saga 1.3l Premium manual — R239,900
