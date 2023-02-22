Life / Motoring

BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models get mild-hybrid power

22 February 2023 - 14:19 Denis Droppa
A pronounced restyle sees both cars getting a more extrovert front-end design. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has given its X5 M Competition SUV and its coupé-styled X6 M Competition stablemate a mid-life refresh including a new V8 engine with 48V technology, exterior updates, and the latest-generation iDrive system with Curved Display.

They are the first BMW M-tuned cars to have a hybrid-assisted powertrain, which consists of a crankshaft-mounted electric motor powered by a 48V battery to supplement the upgraded 4.4l twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The engine’s power is unchanged at 460kW and 750Nm but the mild-hybrid system adds an extra 9kW and 200Nm while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator.

BMW says the boost provided by the electric motor gives a sharper response to the high-revving V8 engine. However, the cars are 65kg heavier which has slowed the 0-100km/h time from 3.8 to 3.9 seconds. As before top speed is 250km/h, or 290km/h with an optional M Driver’s Package.

There is a slight fuel consumption decrease, from 13.6 to 13.1l per 100km.

A standard M Sport exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps adds a lively sound. New catalytic converters improve the petrol engine’s emissions performance.

Power is sent to both axles via an M Steptronic eight-speed transmission with a sharpened shift action, and a grip-enhancing Active M differential serves duty at the rear. The Adaptive M suspension has reworked dampers and active roll stabilisation.

M Compound brakes work in tandem with the latest-generation integrated braking system in an M-specific configuration that gives the driver two pedal feel settings.

Both models come standard with 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch M light-alloys at the rear. Forged M light-alloy wheels with the same dimensions are available as optional extras. They include a new variant in a Jet Black solid finish.

The new BMW Curved Display houses an information display and infotainment screen under a single glass surface. Picture: SUPPLIED
A pronounced restyle sees both cars getting a more extrovert front-end design with narrower new matrix LED headlights with nondazzling high beams. The BMW kidney grille is now all-black and the kidney grille and central lower air intake form a single black, x-shaped area. Horizontal bars replace the former vertical bars in the grille.

The exterior mirror caps and the rear spoiler of the BMW X6 M Competition are available in carbon as an option. Both models get a prominent rear diffuser with two pairs of tailpipes.

Inside, the new BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches, with both under a single glass surface.

The vehicles also get a wider selection of automated driving and parking systems.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023.

