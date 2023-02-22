BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models get mild-hybrid power

The government will provide Eskom with three annual advances totalling R184bn to the end of March 2026 to repay maturing debt and cover interest costs
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Perhaps the clearest sign that SA will be grey-listed is that government has already asked FATF to reassess SA’s compliance formally in June
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Microsoft founder invests in a product he doesn't really use
Business Day TV speaks to Colin Coleman, Lumkile Mondi, Peter Attard Montalto and Nthabiseng Moleko
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The US was the main source of visitors during the year, followed by Uganda, Britain and Tanzania.
The flyhalf was released at Loftus but has used the move to revive his career with eye-catching performances
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
BMW has given its X5 M Competition SUV and its coupé-styled X6 M Competition stablemate a mid-life refresh including a new V8 engine with 48V technology, exterior updates, and the latest-generation iDrive system with Curved Display.
They are the first BMW M-tuned cars to have a hybrid-assisted powertrain, which consists of a crankshaft-mounted electric motor powered by a 48V battery to supplement the upgraded 4.4l twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The engine’s power is unchanged at 460kW and 750Nm but the mild-hybrid system adds an extra 9kW and 200Nm while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator.
BMW says the boost provided by the electric motor gives a sharper response to the high-revving V8 engine. However, the cars are 65kg heavier which has slowed the 0-100km/h time from 3.8 to 3.9 seconds. As before top speed is 250km/h, or 290km/h with an optional M Driver’s Package.
There is a slight fuel consumption decrease, from 13.6 to 13.1l per 100km.
A standard M Sport exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps adds a lively sound. New catalytic converters improve the petrol engine’s emissions performance.
Power is sent to both axles via an M Steptronic eight-speed transmission with a sharpened shift action, and a grip-enhancing Active M differential serves duty at the rear. The Adaptive M suspension has reworked dampers and active roll stabilisation.
M Compound brakes work in tandem with the latest-generation integrated braking system in an M-specific configuration that gives the driver two pedal feel settings.
Both models come standard with 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch M light-alloys at the rear. Forged M light-alloy wheels with the same dimensions are available as optional extras. They include a new variant in a Jet Black solid finish.
A pronounced restyle sees both cars getting a more extrovert front-end design with narrower new matrix LED headlights with nondazzling high beams. The BMW kidney grille is now all-black and the kidney grille and central lower air intake form a single black, x-shaped area. Horizontal bars replace the former vertical bars in the grille.
The exterior mirror caps and the rear spoiler of the BMW X6 M Competition are available in carbon as an option. Both models get a prominent rear diffuser with two pairs of tailpipes.
Inside, the new BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches, with both under a single glass surface.
The vehicles also get a wider selection of automated driving and parking systems.
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEW MODELS
BMW X5 and X6 M Competition models get mild-hybrid power
BMW has given its X5 M Competition SUV and its coupé-styled X6 M Competition stablemate a mid-life refresh including a new V8 engine with 48V technology, exterior updates, and the latest-generation iDrive system with Curved Display.
They are the first BMW M-tuned cars to have a hybrid-assisted powertrain, which consists of a crankshaft-mounted electric motor powered by a 48V battery to supplement the upgraded 4.4l twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. The engine’s power is unchanged at 460kW and 750Nm but the mild-hybrid system adds an extra 9kW and 200Nm while also functioning as a crankshaft-mounted starter generator.
BMW says the boost provided by the electric motor gives a sharper response to the high-revving V8 engine. However, the cars are 65kg heavier which has slowed the 0-100km/h time from 3.8 to 3.9 seconds. As before top speed is 250km/h, or 290km/h with an optional M Driver’s Package.
There is a slight fuel consumption decrease, from 13.6 to 13.1l per 100km.
A standard M Sport exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps adds a lively sound. New catalytic converters improve the petrol engine’s emissions performance.
Power is sent to both axles via an M Steptronic eight-speed transmission with a sharpened shift action, and a grip-enhancing Active M differential serves duty at the rear. The Adaptive M suspension has reworked dampers and active roll stabilisation.
M Compound brakes work in tandem with the latest-generation integrated braking system in an M-specific configuration that gives the driver two pedal feel settings.
Both models come standard with 21-inch M light-alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch M light-alloys at the rear. Forged M light-alloy wheels with the same dimensions are available as optional extras. They include a new variant in a Jet Black solid finish.
A pronounced restyle sees both cars getting a more extrovert front-end design with narrower new matrix LED headlights with nondazzling high beams. The BMW kidney grille is now all-black and the kidney grille and central lower air intake form a single black, x-shaped area. Horizontal bars replace the former vertical bars in the grille.
The exterior mirror caps and the rear spoiler of the BMW X6 M Competition are available in carbon as an option. Both models get a prominent rear diffuser with two pairs of tailpipes.
Inside, the new BMW Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches, with both under a single glass surface.
The vehicles also get a wider selection of automated driving and parking systems.
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023.
Unthirsty Volvo T8 Recharge hybrid is the pick of XC90 range
Ineos Grenadier leaves you mostly stirred, seldom shaken
REVIEW: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is a high-riding hoodlum
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Ford Raptor grows a bigger pair
VW tests enhanced Touareg near Arctic Circle
Brace for fuel price increases in March
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.