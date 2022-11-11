×

Life / Motoring

International News

McLaren Senna is the fastest street-legal car around Interlagos

Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856

11 November 2022 - 10:11 Motor News Reporter
The extreme and street-legal McLaren Senna is now the fastest production car at Brazil's Interlagos racetrack. Picture: SUPPLIED
The extreme and street-legal McLaren Senna is now the fastest production car at Brazil's Interlagos racetrack. Picture: SUPPLIED

The McLaren Senna, a member of the Ultimate series produced by the British sports car firm has set a new circuit record for street-legal production cars at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, Brazil

Brazilian driver Ricardo Mauricio who now races in the Stock Car Brasil series first set a time of 1:41:422 on the 4.309km long track. The record tumbled with a time of 1:37:856. The feat was achieved during a UK Motors Academy Porto Seguros event, organised by the McLaren importer in Brazil.

“It was sensational. I had been told that the car was exciting to drive, and it proved real on track. It is very powerful, with a very strong torque and acceleration,” said Mauricio.

In prior years, the McLaren Senna has set fastest production-car lap records at several tracks in the US with drivers at the wheel, including being the first production-car to lap the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1:27:62.

With production of the original version limited to 500 units, the McLaren Senna is powered by a  4.0l V8 twin-turbo engine with delivers 588kW and 800Nm. Add a kerb weight of 1,309kg  and the projectile named after the late Brazilian racing sensation Ayrton Senna can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 secs with a maximum speed of 335km/h.

Active aerodynamics generates up to 800Nm of downforce and  an advanced RaceActive Chassis Control II (RCC II) suspension glues it to tarmac. The car driven by Mauricio in Interlagos is one of four officially imported to Brazil by UK Motors, and is in completely original condition, including Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

The active rear wing works in conjunction with active front aero blades. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The active rear wing works in conjunction with active front aero blades. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

