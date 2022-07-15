Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder

Recession fears have been fanned further by data showing a sharp second-quarter slowdown in China
Compliance with the law will be essential, since those businesses that choose not to comply are likely to face stiff fines
But the president says he is not above the law and will subject himself to criminal investigations
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
The fourth-largest US lender reported a profit of $3.1bn, or 74c per share, for the quarter ended June, compared with $6bn, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Many Western and other foreign companies decided to quit Russia after it invaded Ukraine, while Moscow has been working on a law to allow the state to seize assets of firms that go
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Aston Martin's shares jumped 20% on Friday after the British luxury carmaker announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) become its second-largest shareholder with an almost 17% stake.
PIF’s £78m (R1.6bn) investment, together with a £575m (R11.7bn) rights issue, will allow the 109-year-old company to lower its debt and invest in new models.
PIF will own a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin and will be entitled to two board seats, behind the 18.3% holding chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree will have after the rights issue.
The sovereign wealth fund, which owns stakes in electric carmaker Lucid Motors and British supercar group McLaren has been diversifying its oil-rich investment portfolio.
For Aston Martin, the preferred ride of fictional secret agent James Bond which has gone bankrupt seven times in its history, the investment means it can secure its long-term future.
Its current second-largest shareholder, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will own about 9.7% after the capital raising.
“In 2020, I inherited a business in deep trouble that needed to be reset,” Stroll told reporters.
Covid-19 lockdowns and the disruption to global supply chains has slowed the company’s recovery, he added.
Half of the new capital will be used to repay debt that stood at £957m (R19.4bn) at the end of March.
The company also pushed back the date at which it will start producing cash from 2023 to 2024.
The carmaker said former owner Italian investment group Investindustrial and China's Geely had proposed up to £1.3bn (R26.4bn) in funds last week, which the board rejected.
The pair would have injected £203m (R4.1bn) for a stake, making them the largest shareholder.
Stroll said the proposal would have been highly dilutive to shareholders and believed it was a takeover offer in disguise.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder
The investment secures a long-term future for a company which has gone bankrupt seven times
Aston Martin's shares jumped 20% on Friday after the British luxury carmaker announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) become its second-largest shareholder with an almost 17% stake.
PIF’s £78m (R1.6bn) investment, together with a £575m (R11.7bn) rights issue, will allow the 109-year-old company to lower its debt and invest in new models.
PIF will own a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin and will be entitled to two board seats, behind the 18.3% holding chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree will have after the rights issue.
The sovereign wealth fund, which owns stakes in electric carmaker Lucid Motors and British supercar group McLaren has been diversifying its oil-rich investment portfolio.
For Aston Martin, the preferred ride of fictional secret agent James Bond which has gone bankrupt seven times in its history, the investment means it can secure its long-term future.
Its current second-largest shareholder, German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will own about 9.7% after the capital raising.
“In 2020, I inherited a business in deep trouble that needed to be reset,” Stroll told reporters.
Covid-19 lockdowns and the disruption to global supply chains has slowed the company’s recovery, he added.
Half of the new capital will be used to repay debt that stood at £957m (R19.4bn) at the end of March.
The company also pushed back the date at which it will start producing cash from 2023 to 2024.
The carmaker said former owner Italian investment group Investindustrial and China's Geely had proposed up to £1.3bn (R26.4bn) in funds last week, which the board rejected.
The pair would have injected £203m (R4.1bn) for a stake, making them the largest shareholder.
Stroll said the proposal would have been highly dilutive to shareholders and believed it was a takeover offer in disguise.
Reuters
Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut
Aston Martin names former Ferrari boss Amedeo Felisa as CEO
Ferrari reveals teaser picture of its SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Anti-speeding device now mandatory for new cars in the EU
These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.