Isuzu to build new parts distribution centre in Gauteng
Construction has commenced and completion is expected in early 2023
Isuzu Motors SA has confirmed Gauteng as the province of choice to house its very own Parts Distribution Centre (PDC). This strategic step will bring Isuzu’s PDC and training centre closer to its biggest regional market and the Rest of Africa markets.
“This centre will allow us to be closer to the markets we serve on the continent and be better positioned to service our customers nationally with quick turnaround times,” said Komane Pitso, senior vice-president for commercial operations.
“Our customers are at the heart of our business and the aim is to close the gaps between expectation and experience, creating a more robust and fulfilling customer experience all round.”
Komane Pitso, senior vice-president for commercial operations says,
Construction has commenced at the Germiston site and completion is expected in early 2023.
“Gauteng is the ideal location to house our new PDC and Isuzu training centre because of the province’s proximity to northern provinces and the rest of Africa. This allows us to provide added value to our customers as we position ourselves for growth,” Pitso said.
Isuzu said it would continue to focus on initiatives that would further transform the business and position it for growth beyond its production plant in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
