Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Simola Hillclimb in Knysna to be televised and livestreamed

Fans will be able to watch this weekend's motorsport event on SABC and online

05 May 2022 - 17:44 Staff Writer
This year is the 12th running of the popular motorsport event in Knysna. Picture: SUPPLIED
This year is the 12th running of the popular motorsport event in Knysna. Picture: SUPPLIED

This weekend’s Simola Hillclimb motorsport event in Knysna will be broadcast live on SABC and via a dedicated livestream.

The 12th running of the event will be under Covid-19 restrictions that limit the number of spectators, which means many enthusiasts who want to attend will be unable to, says Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival.

“We also have thousands of enthusiasts in SA and around the world that follow this event online each year, so the live crossings on SABC and the full live stream are essential outlets for us to engage with a wider audience,” he says.

“This is our second year with SABC as our free-to-air national broadcast partner through to 2024, which allows us to reach a broader spectrum of sports fans.”

After the Classic Car Friday contenders compete for glory on May 6, the King of the Hill action takes centre stage on May 7 and 8. It comprises three distinct categories for modern machines: road-going saloon cars and supercars; wild modified saloon cars; and specialised single-seaters and sports prototypes.

Andre Bezuidenhout holds the Simola Hillclimb’s outright record of 34.965 seconds, achieved in 2021 when he drove up the 1.9km hill at an average speed of 195.6km/h in the 2007 Gould GR55 — a specialised race car.

SABC will host live crossings on each of the three days at the following times:

Friday May 6, 2pm-3.30pm: Channel Open View 124

Saturday May 7, 2.15pm-3pm: Sports Arena S3

Sunday May 8, 2.15pm-2.55pm: Sports Arena S3  

Livestreams on www.simolahillclimb.com and www.facebook.com/SimolaHillclimb will be at the following times:

Friday May 6, 7.50am-3.30pm: Classic Car Friday

Saturday May 7, 8.50am-4.45pm: King of the Hill  

Sunday May 8, 8.50am-4pm: King of the Hill

