Ticket sales open for 2022 Simola Hillclimb

The countdown has commenced for the 12th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place in Knysna from May 6 to 8. Tickets are now on sale for the motorsport lifestyle event, and are available online on the event website: www.simolahillclimb.com.

“We are looking forward to once again having spectators at the Simola Hillclimb, as they are such an important part of the event,” says Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival which owns and runs the Simola Hillclimb.

“Though we managed to put on a good show last year, including lifting the game as far as our live stream of the entire event was concerned, it didn’t have the atmosphere and excitement that comes with having enthusiasts and fans present.

“Based on the latest government restrictions for Covid-19, we will be able to accommodate a maximum of 3,300 spectators per day, which makes this year’s attendance even more exclusive and highly prized,” Shrosbree says.

To gain access to the event, competitors, support crews and spectators will need to produce either a vaccination certificate (double vaccination required) or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

“We will have strict compliance with the spectator limits, so buying your tickets early is more important than ever,” Shrosbree adds. “We anticipate that there won’t be many, if any, tickets available at the gate, so we recommend that all fans who don’t want to miss the event get in now to avoid disappointment.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 event, and did not request a refund, will have their tickets honoured this year.

There’s an added bonus of discounted pricing when purchasing tickets online. General Entry tickets cost R150 per day (or R160 at the gate) for Friday, Saturday or Sunday. A three-day pass costing R380 online, or R420 at the gate is also available. Children over the age of three will require a full-price ticket.

Visitors can build their own Simola Hillclimb package by upgrading their general entry ticket to include pit access — however, numbers are limited. Pit Access tickets cost R200 per day or R550 for a three-day pass when purchased online. If purchased at the gate the tickets are R210 and R580 respectively.

There’s also the option of securing seats in the Turn 2 Grandstand at R230 per day or R600 for the entire event when adding this option online. Gate prices are R260 per day or R680 for the three-day pass. Pit Priority Parking is also available at R100 per day, available online only.

Spectators looking for the ultimate Simola Hillclimb experience can opt for the Le Mans Hospitality Lounge, which provides first-class catering and a spectacular viewing point overlooking the start line. The VIP package, which is exclusively available online, includes general entry and pit access.

Friday VIP tickets cost R2,500 per person, with Saturday or Sunday at R3,000 each. A two-day VIP package is also available for King of the Hill on Saturday and Sunday, at R5,500.

Spectators joining the action from Classic Car Friday to the grand finale of the King of the Hill Top 10 shoot-out on Sunday afternoon can select the all-inclusive three-day VIP pass at R7,500 per person. Tickets for children under 12 cost R700 per day.

All three days of action will be live-streamed on the Simola Hillclimb website and Facebook page. Additionally, SABC Sport enters its second year as the national free-to-air broadcast partner, and will provide live coverage and regular crossings.