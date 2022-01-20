Diesel, dust and Putsonderwater in the Ford Raptor

There really is a town called Putsonderwater. I’d thought it was just a made-up name to denote godforsaken out-of-the-way places, but here it was: a tiny settlement on a Northern Cape gravel road we’d taken as a shortcut en route to the Namibian border.

Google Maps had listed this dusty detour on the R383 from Kenhardt to Marydale as the shortest route, and it cut a significant chunk off our journey time.

Our festive season trip out west included a canoe trip on the Orange River and visits to Luderitz, the eerily beautiful Kolmanskop ghost town, the Fish River Canyon and Augrabies Falls.

Well versed in the Ford Raptor’s all-terrain prowess, we repeatedly took gravel detours to save time on the 3,750km, 10-day trek, though we had to rely on my phone’s Google Maps to find them. The Raptor’s navigation for some reason kept urging us to U-turn back onto main roads, almost as if the vehicle wasn’t confident in its own off-tar ability.

The on-board brain needn’t have worried: with those beefy tyres, long-travel suspension and towering 283mm ground clearance, there wasn’t a detour that challenged the big Ford bakkie, which casually ho-hummed its way over the rough stuff. The only situations that caused slight alarm were a couple of unexpectedly sharp road dips that would have caused the suspension of lesser vehicles to bottom out, but the Ford’s rally-bred Fox suspension breezed through it.

Not that this came as a surprise. We’ve taken the Raptor over some harsh off-road trails over the several months it's spent with us, and it’s mastered every obstacle. It really is one of the best off-road vehicles money can buy if you can afford the R932,400 price.