Life / Motoring

Ferrari aims to hit its straps again with F1-75 challenger

The Prancing Horse aims for return to competitiveness under new rules after last winning the title in 2007

18 February 2022 - 11:32 Abhishek Takle
With the F1-75 the red team aims for return to competitiveness under new rules. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the F1-75 the red team aims for return to competitiveness under new rules. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ferrari are aiming for a return to competitiveness in 2022, with their F1-75 challenger unveiled on Thursday carrying the weight of history and expectation for the sport's oldest and most successful team.

The Maranello-based squad have raced in every season of Formula One since the championship was founded in 1950 and have won more races and championships than anyone.

They have crowned some of the sport's greats including Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher. But their last champion remains now-retired Kimi Raikkonen who won the title in 2007.

Last year the team, despite bouncing back from a dismal 2020 to take third in the constructors' standings, went without a win for the second consecutive season.

“Our objective for 2022 certainly is being back to being competitive and being competitive means being capable of winning races,” team principal Mattia Binotto told reporters after the car's launch on Thursday.

“That's the way we see it and I think we will be happy if we will be in that position.”

Formula One is introducing its biggest rules shakeup in decades, with cars featuring revised aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels aimed at improving the racing spectacle.

The new rules could shake up the established order and Ferrari, who unveiled a stunning new car done up in a red-and-black livery in a throwback to the past, are clearly eyeing this season as an opportunity.

The striking red-and-black livery is a throwback to the past. Picture: SUPPLIED
The striking red-and-black livery is a throwback to the past. Picture: SUPPLIED

The word “innovation” was repeatedly used during the launch of the challenger, designated the F1-75 to mark 75 years since founder Enzo Ferrari manufactured the first car to bear his name.

The new rules are a step into the unknown. But, despite the uncertainty, Binotto and the team's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, said the team's efforts in developing the car gives them confidence.

“Of course expectations are high because we are Ferrari, we are the team that is expected to win all the time,” said Leclerc heading into his fourth season as a Ferrari driver.

“What makes me confident about this year's car is the work that I've seen in the past few months.

“It's never easy to know until you're really on track for the first qualifying of the year and see the final picture, but the feeling is good.”

Reuters

Aston Martin chases F1 glory with ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh

CEO joined marque last year after 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted
Life
4 days ago

Masi replaced as F1 race director after Abu Dhabi controversy

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas to take over as part of a restructuring
Sport
17 hours ago

Wolff and Horner amicable at F1 meeting, says FIA president

Mercedes and Red Bull rivals meet after controversial season-finale
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA buyers invest in scenic views and lush land as ...
Life
2.
The all-electric BMW iX delivers the future of ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford EcoSport is well priced but showing its age
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Isuzu MU-X impresses, at a price
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Wolff and Horner amicable at F1 meeting, says FIA president

Sport / Other Sport

Masi replaced as F1 race director after Abu Dhabi controversy

Sport / Other Sport

Aston Martin chases F1 glory with ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.