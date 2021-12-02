Nostril-flared BMW iX to sniff out electric-vehicle fans in SA

The BMW iX has gone on sale in SA, the second all-electric car from the German carmaker after the i3. The third, BMW’s i4, is scheduled for a local debut in the second quarter of 2022.

The battery-powered SUV is launched with a choice of two models, both bearing the giant vertical kidney grille that recently debuted with the petrol-powered 4 Series coupé. With no engine to cool, the grille is cosmetic, though it does house sensors for the car’s semi-automated driving and parking functions.

Apart from its giant nostrils, the iX stands out with distinctive slim head and tail lights, flush-fitted door handles and frameless side windows.

Both variants are equipped with an electric all-wheel-drive system, with outputs of 385kW and 765Nm in the BMW iX xDrive50 and 240kW/630Nm in the BMW iX xDrive40.

The xDrive50 has a high-voltage 105.2kWh battery for a claimed range of 630km, while the xDrive40’s 71kWh battery is said to be good for 425km before needing a recharge.

Performance figures are quoted at 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds for the baseline version and a brisk 4.6 seconds for the xDrive50, with the top speed in both cars pegged at 200km/h.

Using a DC fast charger, the xDrive50 can be charged from 10%-80% in about 55 minutes, while the xDrive40 takes 31 minutes.