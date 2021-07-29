EDITOR'S NOTE
Mercedes-AMG rocks down to electric avenue
But it’s not the end of the road for fast and charismatic Benzes — nor the high-performance growl
29 July 2021 - 05:10
Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to go electric across all its model ranges by the end of the decade. From 2025, customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes — including high-performance AMG versions.
Wait, AMG? Purveyors of growling V8 petrol cars? Yes, it’s part of the industry-wide move to less-polluting, electrically powered vehicles in the effort to combat global warming. And there will be four-cylinder cars with AMG badges...
