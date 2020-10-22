Life / Motoring

ROAD TEST

Updated Nissan Patrol crosses continents in better comfort

Tech tweaks and improved refinement make this all-terrain giant a top choice for expeditions

22 October 2020 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The Patrol lives up to its reputation as a formidable offroader. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Patrol lives up to its reputation as a formidable offroader. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

One of my favourite off-road adventures was driving across the Egyptian Sahara, overnighting in tented Bedouin camps, and ending the journey in the spectacular setting of the Giza Pyramids.

The steed for this desert sojourn was the Nissan Patrol, a 4x4 steeped in heritage. The big SUV danced through dunes with an easygoing flair and cruised over cratered ground in smooth-riding comfort.

It was a first-hand experience of why the Patrol’s famed for its all-terrain mastery, and it’s never wavered from that brief even as it’s become more luxurious over successive generations since 1951. Where many modern SUVs have sacrificed off-road skills for slicker road handling, the Patrol is still designed to take on the roughest trails.

Independent front and rear suspension combines with a rugged ladder-frame chassis, and the big vehicle straddles the ground with a towering 272mm clearance.

The current sixth-generation Patrol was globally launched back in 2010 although it only reached SA in 2017, and for its 10-year anniversary the SUV’s been updated with a facelift and some technology tweaks.

The restyled nose wears a new “V-motion” grille with plenty of chrome and distinctive boomerang-shaped LED headlights, and the 18-inch alloy wheels adopt a machine-cut design.

It is an imposingly large vehicle, and looks like the SUV that will steal other SUVs’ school lunches. At 5,165mm in length and 1,995mm in width (excluding side mirrors) it barely squeezes into regular-sized parking bays, and the fitted parking camera comes in very handy.

It’s so high you have to step up into the cabin like a bus, and once seated you get a commanding view of the road at the helm of this big road ship.

The seven-seat cabin is cavernous and the first two rows offer plenty of stretch-out room, while the back row will take a pair of adults at more of a squeeze. The second and third rows flip down to expand the boot to panel van-sized proportions.

The cabin looks quite dated in this age of digitally-infused interiors, but the Patrol’s 2020 update includes upgraded climate control that cools the large cabin better, and occupants are well pampered with luxuries including a 13-speaker Bose premium sound system and a rear DVD system with Bluetooth headphones.

A cooled storage box between the front seats provides chilled beverages for hot desert trips, and the cleverly designed lid is double-hinged to give both front and middle-row passengers access to the fridge.

The seven-seat cabin is cavernous, and luxuries include a Bose premium sound system and rear DVD players. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The seven-seat cabin is cavernous, and luxuries include a Bose premium sound system and rear DVD players. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

New diamond-stitch quilted leather seats with added padding provide a more luxurious interior feel, as does a new hand-stitched steering wheel. In addition, climate control and powered lumbar support are available for the front seats.

Significantly reduced noise and vibration has resulted in a quieter driving experience for this brawny SUV.

Driver assistance tech includes Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection and an Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system that warns the driver of risks that lie beyond the driver's forward field of vision. Active cruise control and lane-departure warnings are also part of the standard package.

At 2.7 tons the Patrol’s a heavy beast but it has the necessary punch with a 5.6l V8 normally-aspirated petrol engine. The 298kW and 560Nm outputs give this behemoth some lusty spring in its step, but thrusting the throttle too often guzzles fuel. At the rate of about 16l per 100km it has a decent range with its giant 140l fuel tank but you’ll pay an eye-watering R2,080 to fill it!

We took the Patrol for an off-road test at Gerotek and it breezed through the course. We tried challenging it with deeper holes and more slippery turf but the big Nissan made everything look easy. It’s truly a master of rough terrains.

A handy offroading feature is a camera that shows the forward view blocked by the bonnet. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
A handy offroading feature is a camera that shows the forward view blocked by the bonnet. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

A full gamut of systems help its wide tyres find traction including four-wheel drive with high and low range, a rear differential lock, hill-descent control and hill-start assist. It also has modes for sand, rocks and snow.

Using a front-mounted camera, the view blocked by the bonnet is shown on the entertainment screen — an especially useful driver aid that shows the forward view when cresting steep hills.

The Patrol also has one of the most comfortable rides we’ve experienced. It floats over rough roads with smooth finesse, and with its sensibly high-profile tyres you don’t have to worry about zigzagging about most potholes; you just drive over them.

The updated Nissan Patrol is available in a single model priced at R1,515,700 and it’s a formidable adventure vehicle; a luxury barge that’s made to cross continents in comfort over all kinds of terrain.

 

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: V8 petrol

Capacity: 5,552cc

Power: 298kW

Torque: 560Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Seven-speed auto with low range transfer case

DRIVETRAIN

Type: All-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 210km/h

0-100km/h: N/A

Fuel Consumption: 14.4l / 100km (claimed); 16l /100km (as tested)

Emissions: 334g/km

 

STANDARD FEATURES

Bose premium audio system with rear DVD players, cooled storage box, leather seats, heated front seats, six airbags, ABS brakes, rain-sensing wipers, parking camera, navigation, adaptive cruise control, Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning

 

Warranty: Six years/150,000km

Service plan: Three years/100,000km

Price: R1,515,700

Lease*: R32,298

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

COMPETITION

Lexus LX 570, 270kW/530Nm — R1,890,200

Toyota Land Cruiser 200 4.5D-4D V8 VX-R, 195kW/650Nm — R1,540,300

Land Rover Discovery HSE Si6, 250kW/450Nm — R1,569,484

 

Nissan Patrol 5.8 V8 LE 4WD

 

WE LIKE:

Off-road ability, space, ride comfort

WE DISLIKE:

Guzzles fuel

VERDICT:

An all-terrain legend

 

MOTOR NEWS

star rating

***Design

****Performance

**Economy

****Safety

****Value For Money

****Overall

Digitised Landy is still a Defender, kind of

Reborn version of the iconic Land Rover is thoroughly modernised but still a top off roader
1 month ago

Land Cruiser 200: Toyota upgrades the king of the jungle

Land Cruiser 200 gets a better sound system and new paint options
8 months ago

Kingsley Holgate returns from toughest expedition yet

Gruelling Zambezi-Congo trip put team and vehicles through the ultimate test
11 months ago

