Updated Nissan Patrol crosses continents in better comfort

One of my favourite off-road adventures was driving across the Egyptian Sahara, overnighting in tented Bedouin camps, and ending the journey in the spectacular setting of the Giza Pyramids.

The steed for this desert sojourn was the Nissan Patrol, a 4x4 steeped in heritage. The big SUV danced through dunes with an easygoing flair and cruised over cratered ground in smooth-riding comfort.

It was a first-hand experience of why the Patrol’s famed for its all-terrain mastery, and it’s never wavered from that brief even as it’s become more luxurious over successive generations since 1951. Where many modern SUVs have sacrificed off-road skills for slicker road handling, the Patrol is still designed to take on the roughest trails.

Independent front and rear suspension combines with a rugged ladder-frame chassis, and the big vehicle straddles the ground with a towering 272mm clearance.

The current sixth-generation Patrol was globally launched back in 2010 although it only reached SA in 2017, and for its 10-year anniversary the SUV’s been updated with a facelift and some technology tweaks.

The restyled nose wears a new “V-motion” grille with plenty of chrome and distinctive boomerang-shaped LED headlights, and the 18-inch alloy wheels adopt a machine-cut design.

It is an imposingly large vehicle, and looks like the SUV that will steal other SUVs’ school lunches. At 5,165mm in length and 1,995mm in width (excluding side mirrors) it barely squeezes into regular-sized parking bays, and the fitted parking camera comes in very handy.

It’s so high you have to step up into the cabin like a bus, and once seated you get a commanding view of the road at the helm of this big road ship.

The seven-seat cabin is cavernous and the first two rows offer plenty of stretch-out room, while the back row will take a pair of adults at more of a squeeze. The second and third rows flip down to expand the boot to panel van-sized proportions.

The cabin looks quite dated in this age of digitally-infused interiors, but the Patrol’s 2020 update includes upgraded climate control that cools the large cabin better, and occupants are well pampered with luxuries including a 13-speaker Bose premium sound system and a rear DVD system with Bluetooth headphones.

A cooled storage box between the front seats provides chilled beverages for hot desert trips, and the cleverly designed lid is double-hinged to give both front and middle-row passengers access to the fridge.