Driving licence renewal grace period ends on August 31

Despite the high backlog in driving licence renewals, there will be no further grace periods, according to the department of transport (DoT).“

"Such consideration would have to be based on a recommendation from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which must then be canvassed with provinces as such extension affects the powers and revenue of the provinces,” says the DoT.

In December 2020, transport minister Fikile Mbalula gazetted an amendment to the lockdown regulations stating that all learners' licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 and December 31 2020 were deemed to be valid, and their validity periods extended until August 31 2021.