Audi RS6 Avant is a station wagon on steroids

South Africans have a curious aversion to station wagons given the practicality of the body style.

These big-booted family cars are popular in Europe but are hardly seen on our roads where large herds of SUVs roam instead.

Audi’s RS6 Avant is one of the few examples of the station wagon breed left in SA, and it’s become something of a cult car for its appealing mix of utility and fast pace. The latest-generation RS6 Avant has recently touched down and it’s more spacious and steroid-boosted than ever.

It’s a rival to sports sedans like the BMW M5 Competition and Mercedes-AMG E63 S, but adds a dash more practicality with its larger boot. The long-bummed Audi holds 565l compared to 530l for the M5 and 540l for the E63, and the difference is even more pronounced when the RS6’s seats are flipped down; it can swallow an impressive 1,680l of bicycles, Labradors or other bulky objects. It’s also a more practical loading area than a sedan’s as it’s accessible through a large electrically-operated tailgate.

Along with the generous cargo capacity, Audi’s wagon takes four passengers in stretch-out comfort, and wrapping the family-sized cabin is a design far removed from the fuddy-duddy station wagon image of old. The RS6 Avant is festooned with aggressive bumpers and flared wheel arches to profess its sporting intent, finished off by a gloss black honeycomb grille, a large rear diffuser and a pair of bazooka-sized exhausts.

It looks like a car that would be more at home racing around Kyalami than carting the kids to school, and the engine and chassis live up to the sporting promise.