Nissan Navara gets an upgrade and a price drop

Ahead of the newly upgraded Nissan Navara going on local sale in June, Motor News was recently invited to test drive a pre-production unit ahead of its market debut.

The vehicle is built at Nissan SA’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria, and we drove it back to back with the pre-updated Navara which has sold here since 2017 as an import. In a R3bn investment, Nissan’s one-tonner range will be produced for the local market and export to sub-Saharan Africa. It will be built alongside the NP200 half-ton bakkie, and the ancient NP300 Hardbody one-tonner ceases production.

Along with a midlife facelift to sharpen its styling and modernise the tech, there have been under-the-skin upgrades to improve how the Navara drives. Driving the old and new double cab top-of-the-range versions back to back on the same roads, I noticed clear improvements to the refinement and ride quality.

One of the big selling points of the Navara launched in 2017 was its coil spring independent rear suspension, designed to give a more comfortable ride than the rear leaf springs traditionally used in bakkies, including the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger that dominate segment sales.

It gave the Nissan a better-than-average ride, and the updated model gets chassis and suspension tweaks to make it even more refined. A new chassis with revised mountings for less vibration, better shock absorber damping and a new dual-rate five-link coil suspension results in a noticeably smoother ride on bumpy roads and rippled gravel.