Volvo unveils its striking Concept Recharge EV

Volvo recently announced that its entire car line-up would be fully electric by 2030, and for the Swedish carmaker it means not only a shift in powertrains, but also a new paradigm in car design.

It has launched the new Concept Recharge as what it terms a styling manifesto for the next generation of battery-powered Volvos.

It’s been a long time since Volvos were boxy, but the Concept Recharge takes sleek styling into a new realm for a marque once famous for its square and stodgy designs.

“True to the heritage of Scandinavian design, Concept Recharge has the mantra of ‘less but better’ at its core,” says a Volvo spokesperson.

“For example, by removing the complexity of the internal combustion engine (ICE), the designers have been able to evolve the car’s proportions to increase interior space while also improving aerodynamic efficiency. The result is a car that offers genuinely better solutions to support a sustainable family life.”

Volvo’s first generation of electric cars shares a floor with ICE-powered cars, which requires a balance in proportions and space to be able to accommodate both a battery pack and an ICE.

But the firm’s next generation of fully electric cars — the first of which is the company’s first SUV on a completely new electric-only base — will feature flat floors, as previewed in the Concept Recharge.