Smaller Defender 90 lands in SA

A year after the new-generation Land Rover Defender 110 was launched in SA as a modern reincarnation of the iconic 4x4, its little brother has arrived.

The Defender 90 is the lighter, short-wheelbase version of the resurrected British SUV, and what it loses in cabin space it makes up for in superior gravel-taming capabilities. Being shorter, it is less likely to scrape its belly when cresting steep hills, known in offroad parlance as the ramp breakover angle — the 90’s is 31° compared to the 110’s 28°.

It also has full-time four-wheel drive and a Terrain Response system that allows drivers to set the vehicle for varying offroad conditions. Depending on the model variant the Defender 90 can also wade through water up to 900mm deep, adjust its ground clearance with height-adjustable air suspension, and automatically adapt to surface conditions with the more advanced Terrain Response 2 system.

Landy’s shortened Defender can be customised with four Accessory Packs: the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban. The Explorer Pack is the most geared towards continent-crossing expeditions and comes with a raised air intake, a lightweight Expedition roof rack, a 24l exterior side-mounted gear carrier and wheel arch protection.