Life / Motoring

EVENTS

DJ Run for classic motorcycles cancelled

The pandemic puts paid to this year’s event, but the intention is to stage the 50th run in March 2022

18 February 2021 - 12:05 Roger Houghton
The DJ Run is one of several motoring events that have already been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED
The DJ Run is one of several motoring events that have already been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 2021 DJ Run commemorative regularity rally for motorcycles made before 1937 has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The event was to have started in Hillcrest, outside Durban, on March 12 and finished in Johannesburg the following day after an overnight stop in Newcastle.

Clerk of the course Larina MacGregor says the intention is to hold the event again in March 2022 which will mark the 50th staging of the commemorative rally between the two cities. The famous event was originally a race on public roads between 1936 and 2013 after which it was banned on the grounds of safety as traffic on these roads increased.

This is one of several major motoring events cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Others include the George and Knysna motor shows and the 1000 Bike Show in Gauteng.

However, the organisers of the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna are hoping to stage their event from September 2-5, while the Pretoria Old Motor Club says it is still on track to stage its Cars in the Park motoring expo at the Zwartkops Raceway, near Pretoria, on August 1.

The 20th international Passion for Speed race meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held at the Zwartkops Raceway on January 29-31, is now to be staged from June 18-20.

Simola Hillclimb postponed to September

The event was scheduled for May, but organisers pushed the event out again due to Covid-19
Life
2 days ago

Concours SA is latest victim of Covid-19

Cancelled classic-car gathering joins list of coronavirus-hit motoring events
Life
10 months ago

Festival of Motoring dates announced for 2021

Pandemic-postponed expo will take place at Kyalami from August 26-29 next year
Life
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Suzuki Vitara Brezza has good bang for buck
Life / Motoring
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: The guide that industry needs for ...
Life / Books
4.
Burnt-out city slickers find peace in Rosendal
Life
5.
Munster Motor Museum is a hidden gem in KZN
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Red Bull opts for Honda-based engines from 2022

Sport / Other Sport

F1 to freeze engine development from 2022

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.