HOBBIES
Ford and Porsche legends immortalised in Lego
A 1967 Shelby Mustang and a pair of 911s from the 60s and 70s are the latest kits
Passionate Lego builders with a love for classic Porsches and Carroll Shelby’s finest can now rejoice. Lego has launched kits for the Porsche Targa from the 70s, a 911 Turbo from the 80s, and a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 that’s affectionately known as “Eleanor” thanks to the blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds.
The Shelby GT500 Fastback was equipped with a high power engine and it had looks that are a knock-out to this day. It’s reported that Carroll Shelby once said of his famous creation: “This is the first car I’m really proud of.”
The 10cm high, 34cm long and 14cm wide Lego Shelby comes in a 1,470-piece kit that features a working steering, dark-blue bodywork and printed Mustang grille badge, GT emblems and five-spoke rims.
Not only is it customisable with a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes, front chin spoiler and a nitrous oxide tank, but the authentic replica model doors can be opened and the roof panel removed to give access to the detailed interior with classic seats, radio, and mid-console gearshift.
The bonnet also opens to reveal a big block V8 engine with battery, hoses and air filter while the rear axle can be lifted for a more menacing office table stance.
“The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the past six decades, and to have its combination of design and heritage replicated by this set is exciting for fans of both Ford and Lego,” said Doreen Mashinini, GM Marketing at Ford SA. The kit is available now and costs R2,599.
The new Porsche Lego kit is just as storied. The Turbo of 1975 became the first 911 to gain forced induction, resulting in a power output of 194kW and a top speed of 160km/h.
Its earlier cousin, the Targa, was a style icon that prevails to this day; when it was launched in 1965 it was an answer to the threat to ban cabriolets in the US due to their poor safety record.
The limited edition Lego Porsche offerings continue the innovative nature of the mother company in that using the same 1,458 pieces, enthusiasts can choose to create either the Turbo or the Targa in a two-for-one deal.
The brick set recreates 10.8cm tall, 16cm wide, and 35.5cm long Porsches with 2+2 cabins featuring tilting orange-nougat front seats, functional steering, a gear stick and a handbrake lever. The Turbo’s rear spoiler is included as is the Targa’s unique roof.
The 2-in-1 Lego Porsche 911 set will be in local stores from March with the price yet to be announced.
