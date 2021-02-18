Ford and Porsche legends immortalised in Lego

Passionate Lego builders with a love for classic Porsches and Carroll Shelby’s finest can now rejoice. Lego has launched kits for the Porsche Targa from the 70s, a 911 Turbo from the 80s, and a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 that’s affectionately known as “Eleanor” thanks to the blockbuster Gone in 60 Seconds.

The Shelby GT500 Fastback was equipped with a high power engine and it had looks that are a knock-out to this day. It’s reported that Carroll Shelby once said of his famous creation: “This is the first car I’m really proud of.”

The 10cm high, 34cm long and 14cm wide Lego Shelby comes in a 1,470-piece kit that features a working steering, dark-blue bodywork and printed Mustang grille badge, GT emblems and five-spoke rims.

Not only is it customisable with a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes, front chin spoiler and a nitrous oxide tank, but the authentic replica model doors can be opened and the roof panel removed to give access to the detailed interior with classic seats, radio, and mid-console gearshift.

The bonnet also opens to reveal a big block V8 engine with battery, hoses and air filter while the rear axle can be lifted for a more menacing office table stance.

“The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the past six decades, and to have its combination of design and heritage replicated by this set is exciting for fans of both Ford and Lego,” said Doreen Mashinini, GM Marketing at Ford SA. The kit is available now and costs R2,599.