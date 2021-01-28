Life / Motoring

Suzuki steps up Jimny production to meet high demand

Indian plant adds to production roster to shorten waiting lists for the popular off-roader

28 January 2021 - 05:07 Motor News Reporter
Suzuki’s popular Jimny will now become more readily available. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki’s fourth-generation Jimny has been selling like hot cakes since its introduction in 2018, leading to long waiting lists worldwide.

Suzuki has now added the Gurgaon Plant in India to the Suzuki Jimny production roster to make the compact off-roader more readily available. The Jimny assembled in India shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Kosai Plant in Japan.

The Suzuki plant in India boasts the largest production capacity for Suzuki and already accounts for significant global production volumes of models such as the Swift, Baleno and Ignis.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has outperformed even the most optimistic market predictions, especially after winning the World Urban Car of the Year award.

This has led to long waiting lists and back orders in many markets, including SA. When it was launched there was a 30-month waiting list in Japan alone.

An increase in Jimny production will assist in getting eager customers into their new Jimny as soon as possible, says a Suzuki spokesperson.

The Suzuki Jimny, which last year marked its 50th birthday, has become something of a cult vehicle for its affordability and off-roading prowess.

Suzuki Jimny celebrates five decades of offroad prowess

The iconic small dog with a big fight turns 50
The rise and rise of Suzuki SA

Brandon Carpenter, Manager: brand marketing talks to Phuti Mpyane about keeping the momentum going
These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in a bumpy 2020

The Toyota Hilux retained its top overall spot in a year when sales dipped 29.1%
