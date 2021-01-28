Suzuki steps up Jimny production to meet high demand

Suzuki’s fourth-generation Jimny has been selling like hot cakes since its introduction in 2018, leading to long waiting lists worldwide.

Suzuki has now added the Gurgaon Plant in India to the Suzuki Jimny production roster to make the compact off-roader more readily available. The Jimny assembled in India shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Kosai Plant in Japan.

The Suzuki plant in India boasts the largest production capacity for Suzuki and already accounts for significant global production volumes of models such as the Swift, Baleno and Ignis.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny has outperformed even the most optimistic market predictions, especially after winning the World Urban Car of the Year award.

This has led to long waiting lists and back orders in many markets, including SA. When it was launched there was a 30-month waiting list in Japan alone.

An increase in Jimny production will assist in getting eager customers into their new Jimny as soon as possible, says a Suzuki spokesperson.

The Suzuki Jimny, which last year marked its 50th birthday, has become something of a cult vehicle for its affordability and off-roading prowess.