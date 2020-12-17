Suzuki Jimny celebrates five decades of offroad prowess

Apparently Jimny is a portmanteau of Jeep Mini, and is a nod to the Suzuki SUV’s grandfather being inspired by the American military offroad vehicle.

The Jimny has worn a number of name tags since it was first launched in 1970 as the LJ10 (for Light Jeep 10) with a two-stroke 360cc engine, but in its five generations its purpose has always stayed the same: to be a small and lightweight offroader with the ability to scurry over the same obstacles as vehicles several times its price. A tiny dog with a big fight.

In 1976 the LJ50 was introduced with a more powerful 539cc two-stroke engine, which improved the top speed to a dizzy 100km/h. I drove this little tyke and its four successors when Suzuki Auto last week assembled the iconic vehicle’s family tree in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

I drove them all back to back at the ADA 4x4 trail in the Magaliesburg, where the advances in automotive refinement and safety were starkly exposed in each incarnation of the vehicle.

The LG50 was a hoot to drive, even though its high-revving two-stroke engine was singularly ill-suited to offroading, which often calls for slow-paced crawling instead. But with some deft clutch and throttle work to keep it in its powerband, the charming-sounding 'lil Jeep ring-a-ding-dinged its way around the offroad course like a playful Jack Russell.