INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

SVR Carbon Edition is the fastest Range Rover yet

The 5.0-litre supercharged V8 SUV blasts from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds

13 August 2020 - 05:10 Motor News Reporter
Boasting 423kW, the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is the most powerful Range Rover to date. Picture: SUPPLIED
Land Rover has revealed its most powerful vehicle yet: the new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition, which will make its way to local showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Recognisable by its racy carbon fibre exterior detailing and gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels, this range-topping model offers true sporting performance with a specially tuned 5.0l supercharged V8 engine that pumps out 423kW and 700Nm.

It gives the big SUV the ability to blast the 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.5 seconds, and top speed is a claimed 283km/h. This makes it the quickest and most powerful Range Rover yet built.

With enhancements to the chassis, the SVR Carbon Edition offers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability.

The engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations also focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide considerably improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

Inside, lightweight SVR Performance seats are 30kg lighter than the standard pews and feature a more bucket-like design to hug your body during hard cornering. Other sporting touches include aluminium sports pedals, SVR Carbon Edition-branded tread plates that illuminate as you climb aboard, as well as a 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system.

Local pricing of the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition will be announced closer to its introduction.

