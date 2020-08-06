Gordon Murray’s T.50 rewrites the supercar rule book

After a long teaser campaign the T.50 was revealed on Tuesday with one mission: to be the world’s most enthralling supercar.

Built by SA-born Gordon Murray as the spiritual successor to his McLaren F1 supercar of the 1990s, the limited-edition T.50 is designed to be the most driver-centric supercar ever made.

The carbon-fibre car features the world’s highest-revving engine, rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual gearbox, forged aluminium double wishbone suspension, and the most advanced aerodynamics yet seen on a road car — aided by a 400mm rear-mounted fan.

“From the first touch of the titanium throttle pedal to the V12 screaming at 12,100rpm, the driver experience will surpass any supercar ever built,” says Murray.

“No other road car can deliver the package of power, instant responsiveness and driver feedback in such a direct and focused way while remaining comfortable, refined and usable every day.”

Murray’s design for T.50 was the 50th in a line of race and road cars he’s penned over an illustrious 50-year career — both reasons combining to name the car T.50.

At the T.50’s heart is a mid-mounted 3.9l normally-aspirated V12 Cosworth engine. Fed by a roof-mounted cold-air ram induction inlet, it has maximum outputs of 487kW and 467Nm.

Although there are more powerful road missiles, the T.50’s weight of just 986kg makes it the lightest supercar of the modern era, lower than the average supercar weight by almost a third. It makes for a power-to-weight ratio and agility that begs for a racetrack, while the screaming V12 and manual gearshifter provide a sensory-rich driving experience. Brembo carbon ceramic brakes are designed for fade-resistant performance on race tracks.

With minimal interference from driver aids the driving experience is left to shine — and the stability control can be disabled entirely.