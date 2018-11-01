McLaren Speedtail is a fusion of art and science

McLaren has unveiled the successor to its legendary F1 road car of the 1990s which was designed by SA-born Gordon Murray.

Dubbed the Speedtail, the British firm’s new "Hyper-GT" is McLaren’s ultimate roadcar, positioned above the 720S and even the extreme, track-focused Senna. It was recently revealed to future owners and McLaren customers at a private event held in London.

The latest McLaren (and there has been a veritable flurry of them lately) has a central driving seat just like the F1, with two passenger seats located diagonally to the sides, while access to the three-seater cockpit is gained by power-operated dihedral doors.

With a top speed of 403km/h the Speedtail becomes the fastest McLaren road car to date (faster even than the 391km/h F1), but it’s rolled up with what McLaren describes as unprecedented blend of craftsmanship, materials innovation and bespoke personalisation.

As with the original McLaren F1, only 106 units of the Speedtail will be produced, all of which are already reserved by buyers at a price of £1.75m (R32.5m) plus taxes.

Enveloping the teardrop-shaped cockpit is the Speedtail’s most controversial feature: a dramatically elongated carbon-fibre body which at 5,137mm is longer than a BMW 7 Series.